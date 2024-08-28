EPR Properties (EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 on September 16th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.6% per year over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.73. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.06.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

