Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 335,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

