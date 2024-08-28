Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 27th (BHC, BXC, CBRL, CHH, CMA, CTS, FHI, FRO, KB, ORMP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 27th:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

