Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 27th (BHC, BXC, CBRL, CHH, CMA, CTS, FHI, FRO, KB, ORMP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 27th:
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
