Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.17. 459,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

