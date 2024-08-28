Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

EL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 736,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

