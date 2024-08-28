Ethereum (ETH) Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,532.48 or 0.04221036 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $304.65 billion and $22.04 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,713 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

