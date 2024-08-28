Ethereum Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $294.03 billion and $16.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,444.17 or 0.04130870 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00040435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012974 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,298,912 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

