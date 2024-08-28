Evercore ISI Boosts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.