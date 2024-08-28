Evercore ISI Boosts LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Price Target to $10.00

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

LXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 573,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 257.75 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $61,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

