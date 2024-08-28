Evercore ISI Increases Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $77.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

BXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. 85,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 76.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 47,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

