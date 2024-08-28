Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Extra Space Storage worth $234,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,899,000 after acquiring an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $177.70. 722,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $179.23.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

