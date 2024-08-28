Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.44. 1,702,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,949,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $467.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

