Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,776,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

XOM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 3,543,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,920,479. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

