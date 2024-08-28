Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Michael M. Rowe Buys 50,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael M. Rowe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,268.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eyenovia Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

