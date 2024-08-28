Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha Sells 100 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Csaba Sverha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

