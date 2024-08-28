Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Csaba Sverha Sells 100 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Csaba Sverha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of Fabrinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04.
Fabrinet Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
