FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $17.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

NYSE:FDS opened at $411.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

