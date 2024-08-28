Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.05. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 17,308 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
