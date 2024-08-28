Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.05. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 17,308 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.