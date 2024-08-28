Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.90. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 2,243 shares trading hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

