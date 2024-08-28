Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $6.58. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1,967,866 shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 147.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.