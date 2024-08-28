Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Todd Nightingale Sells 12,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,650,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88.

Fastly stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastly by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,724,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

