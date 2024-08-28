Fawwad Qureshi Sells 624 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fawwad Qureshi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 809,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.77. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Read Our Latest Report on TRUP

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.