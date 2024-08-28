Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

FRT stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $114.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,363. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $117.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

