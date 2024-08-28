Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,992. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.59 and a 1 year high of $117.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

