FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the July 31st total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

