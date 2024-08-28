FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the July 31st total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.3 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. 1,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.
