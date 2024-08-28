Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $184,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 10,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,915. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

