Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $169.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

