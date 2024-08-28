Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,694,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 823,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.75. 18,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $118.39 and a 12-month high of $181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

