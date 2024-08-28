Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $260,316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

FIS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. 3,126,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,870. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.