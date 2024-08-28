Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “N/A” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the zero research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

TSE FSZ opened at C$7.68 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.01. The stock has a market cap of C$673.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

