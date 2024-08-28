First BanCorp. (FBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 41.0% per year over the last three years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Price Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $1,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,786.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.