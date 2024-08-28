First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

