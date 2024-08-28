First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.1 %
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $23.95.
About First Citizens BancShares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.