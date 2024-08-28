First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

