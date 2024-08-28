First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 16th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.0 %
First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 4,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,661. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
