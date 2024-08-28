First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.