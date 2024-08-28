First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.74. 119,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,671. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

