First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $838,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.42. 189,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

