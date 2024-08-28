First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $890,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.10. 131,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,291. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

