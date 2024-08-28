First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,475 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,953. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

