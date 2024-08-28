First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 161 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

