First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. Sells 550 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 550 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $16,824.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,415,151 shares in the company, valued at $43,289,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after purchasing an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.