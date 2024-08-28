First Merchants Corp Takes $278,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.5 %

NSC traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.65. 637,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

