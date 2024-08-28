First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 32344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

