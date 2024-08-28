First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.24 and last traded at $90.15, with a volume of 32344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.42.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
