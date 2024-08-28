First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 93.1% in August

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 460,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2,216.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 354,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 339,537 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FEM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.85. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2411 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

