First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,939 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 180,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,840. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.