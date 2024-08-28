First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.76% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,465. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $572.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

