First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $45.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

