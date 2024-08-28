First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Up 260.0% in August

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,873,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $45.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
