First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 79,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 320,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,042. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

