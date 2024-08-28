First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $263,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,203,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,605. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

