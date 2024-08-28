First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.82% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,659,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2,673.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,948. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.