First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 720.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXG opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1833 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
